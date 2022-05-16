Muscat: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign for Diplomatic Affairs on Monday, stressed the importance of exempting Omani citizens from the Schengen visa requirement while receiving the Head of Visa Policy at the General Authority for Migration and Internal Affairs of the European Commission.

The Oman News Agency said: "Emphasising the importance of exempting Omani citizens from the Schengen visa is one of the most prominent topics that were discussed during the reception of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign for Diplomatic Affairs and Head of Visa Policy at the General Authority for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission."

