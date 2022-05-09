Bahrain - Tougher punishments are on the way for crimes using chemical, biological and toxic weapons.Shura Council members yesterday unanimously voted in favour of government-drafted amendments to the 2009 Chemical Weapons Law.

It would see punishments imposed on Bahrainis committing crimes using chemical weapons abroad and foreigners indulging in similar violations in Bahrain.

The concerned panel will be renamed as the National Combat Committee for Weapons of Mass Destruction, and the list of weapons upgraded accordingly by the Cabinet to match the new scope.Another new government-drafted law on biological and toxic weapons was also unanimously approved by the Shura Council.

The punishment would be no less than 10 years in jail, a fine of between BD10,000 and BD20,000, or both for those committing crimes using biological weapons – whether Bahrainis abroad or foreigners in Bahrain, as well as inciters.

They could face life sentence or death penalty if serious harm is done to public health or the environment.Incitement that involves a failed attempt or doesn’t cause substantial harm would be met with up to seven years in jail, a fine of between BD5,000 and BD10,000, or both.

Those who commit crimes under their name or that of their establishment or businesses will be fined between BD50,000 and BD200,000.MPs approved the legislations in March.

Meanwhile, Shura Council members unanimously approved a loan agreement between Bahrain and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development to partially cover the cost of a new control centre for monitoring and controlling the electricity and water networks with a value of 10 million Kuwaiti dinars.

The project aims to meet the growing need for electricity and water generation, transmission and distribution services.All have been referred to His Majesty King Hamad for ratification.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).