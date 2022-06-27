RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced that it had successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle of more than 18 million pills and 5,000 kg of narcotic in Saudi Arabia over a period of 5 months.



ZATCA clarified that it had foiled about 465 cases of smuggling, through which it was found that smugglers had tried to bring the contraband into the Kingdom via various consignments through all the customs ports, including sea, air and land.



The largest percentage of narcotic pills seized by ZATCA was Captagon, in addition to hashish, heroin, cocaine, meth and others.



ZATCA indicated that the detection and thwarting of attempts to bring drugs into Saudi Arabia, as well as the arrest of their recipients inside the Kingdom, comes thanks to the contribution and complementary work, as well as the continuous coordination with the General Directorate for Drug Control (GDDC) and the General Directorate of Border Guards.

