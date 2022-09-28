RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced on Tuesday that it has investigated 147 suspects while handling a number of criminal and administrative cases during the month of Safar 1444 AH. It has also conducted 3,164 inspection rounds.



Nazaha indicated that the suspects included employees of the Ministries of Defense; Interior; Health; Education; Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing; Transport and Logistics.



Among the 147 suspects, Nazaha arrested 97 people and charged them with bribery, abuse of power, money laundering, and forgery. Some of them were released on bail.



In order to protect and preserve public money, Nazaha has called on everyone to cooperate with it in the event that they detect any violation or suspicion of financial or administrative corruption by reporting through the toll-free phone: 980 — or through its Email: 980@Nazaha.gov.sa.

