RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced that it had arrested 76 accused of bribery, forgery and money laundering.



This follows 3,321 inspection rounds that the authority carried out during the month of Muharram.



The monitoring rounds has resulted in arresting the accused citizens and residents including employees in 5 ministries, which are, the Ministries of Interior, Health, Justice, Education, Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.



It stated that 76 people were arrested and 195 were investigated for several crimes, noting that some of the detainees were released on bail.



During the monitoring rounds, Nazaha said that the most prominent financial and administrative corruption crimes that it monitored are bribery, abuse of power, forgery, and money laundering.



In order to protect and preserve public money, Nazaha has called on everyone to cooperate with it in the event that they detect any violation or suspicion of financial or administrative corruption by reporting through the toll-free phone: 980 — or through its Email: 980@Nazaha.gov.sa.

