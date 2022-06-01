JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) arrested a total of 41 government officials and employees on charges of bribery, abuse of power, and forgery.



This follows 3,835 inspection rounds that the authority carried out during the month of Shawwal.



The inspection rounds resulted in the investigation of charges against 161 suspects and arrest of 41 among them, Nazaha said on Tuesday.



Those arrested include officials and employees of the ministries of defense, interior, health and municipal, rural affairs and housing.



Nazaha called on all citizens and residents to report any suspicious activity involving financial or administrative corruption through contacting the authority’s communication outlets in order to protect public money and safeguard it from wastage.

