RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has on Wednesday warned against betting on passports.

The Jawazat confirmed that betting on the passport exposes its owner to penalties included a fine and a penalty could even reach up to a travel ban.

If a person loses his passport, he should inform the nearest embassy or the person's representatives to the kingdom, the Jawazat said.

It is worth mentioning that the Jawazat has stated earlier that travelers must ensure that the remaining period in their passport is not less than 3 months while traveling to the GCC States and the Arab countries, the Jawazat said.

While it has emphasized that those wishing to travel to other countries, the validity period of their passports must not to be less than 6 months.

