RIYADH — The Public Prosecution reiterated that it is prohibited to infringe on private life through the misuse of mobile phones equipped with a camera or the like.



The Public Prosecution stated that infringing private life is one of the information crimes that warrant arrest. “The perpetrator of the crime will be punished with imprisonment for a period of up to one year and a fine of up to SR500,000, in addition to confiscation of devices and means used in committing the crime,” it said.



The Public Prosecution reaffirmed the inviolability of private life, noting that it is one of the rights protected by the law of the land.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).