MUSCAT: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has warned there are several risks when creating wireless networks for the purpose of sharing Internet services with neighbours.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the TRA said that such activities can cause technical glitches.

“There is a possibility of interference in wireless networks and the impact on the speed and quality of service for the rest of the subscribers in the same area.”

It warned that creating Internet services without a license can make the user liable to legal liability, apart from the fact that all data is vulnerable to hacking and misuse of the service for fraud and hacking.

TRA clarified that, however, the safety of using the devices has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, many Internet subscribers reacted to the warning by saying that one of the main reasons is the high price involved with the subscription of services.”

“People resort to sharing services to reduce costs as the Internet is an essential utility and service and an absolute necessity at all times.”

