Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) has warned fishermen and seagoers to avoid fishing in shipping lanes.

They should also avoid ferry corridors and shipping channels near ports, to preserve the safety of maritime navigation and property, as placing nets in these areas, may cause serious accidents and expose fishing equipment to damage.

It urged everyone to adhere to the instructions to avoid legal consequences.

It may be noted that the Hormuz Strait is wedged between Iran and Oman and links the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

As the main shipping route for oil from the Middle East, the strait sees a fifth of the world’s oil consumption passing through it daily.

It also carries 20% of global liquefied natural gas every year, according to the World Economic Forum.

To help manage capacity and avoid collisions, the strait operates a two-lane traffic system, in which inbound vessels use one lane and outbound vessels use the other.

