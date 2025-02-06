Muscat: The Joint Omani-Jordanian Maritime Committee reviewed in Muscat on Wednesday aspects of cooperation in the maritime sector.

It also discussed means of enhancing the partnership between the two countries in the areas of safety and security, marine environment protection, as well as maritime education and training.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuous coordination and joint work to develop the maritime transport system and enhance integration between the departments concerned in the two countries, in a way that achieves common interests and contributes to realising sustainable development for this vital sector.

The two-day meeting discusses mechanisms for activating the maritime transport agreement signed between the two countries, and the memorandum of mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates of eligibility, in manner that contributes to developing the maritime sector and enhancing opportunities for future cooperation between Oman and Jordan.

The Omani side was represented by Eng. Khamis Mohammed Al Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, while the Jordanian side was represented by Eng. Omar Mustafa Al Dabbas, Director General of the Jordanian Maritime Authority.

