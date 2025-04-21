Doha, Qatar: Under the chairmanship of H E Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, yesterday, the Board of Directors (“BOD”) of QEWC approved the financial results for the three months period ended on March 31, 2025.

QEWC reported revenue of QR681m compared to QR687m during the same period in 2024. Operating profits amounted to QR236m compared to QR295m during the same period in 2024.

This performance generated a net profit (attributable to the equity holders of the company) of QR288m (EPS: QR0.26)compared to the QR318m (EPS: QR0.29) during 2024.

