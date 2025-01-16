The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Omani Integrated Logistics Services (ILS Oman) to enhance cooperation in maritime operations and logistics services, according to an official statement.

Ossama Rabie, Chairman of the SCA, highlighted that the deal fosters cooperation between the two sides in the maritime and logistics fields to improve the ship transit experience.

The authority seeks to become a regional hub for providing logistic services by adding a package of new maritime services, such as refueling and changing marine crews.

Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Egypt Abdullah bin Nasser Al Rahbi affirmed that the Suez Canal is a suitable destination for providing various logistic and maritime services with international standards.

Al Rahbi said the partnership leverages the SCA’s long-standing expertise, which supports the objectives of Oman's 2040 strategy.

