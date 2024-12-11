Muscat: Muscat International Airport recently concluded a comprehensive security exercise, "Full Scale Shield 2024." The drill involved the participation of military and security forces, along with various units of the state's administrative apparatus, in cooperation with Oman Airports.

The exercise aimed to assess the readiness and response capabilities of different sectors, enhance coordination and integration among stakeholders, and refine national strategies for handling exceptional and emergency situations in civil aviation. By simulating realistic scenarios and challenges, the drill aimed to strengthen security measures and ensure the safety of airport operations.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

