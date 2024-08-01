Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to immediately return home from the Republic of Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against travel to Lebanon and has provided contact information for the Omani Embassy in Beirut for any emergencies.

This advisory comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of Omani citizens.

The Foreign Ministry said : "In the event of any emergency, it requests citizens to contact the Embassy of Oman in Beirut on the following numbers: +961 1856555, +961 76 010 037".

