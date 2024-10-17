Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in coordination with its strategic partners, handled a security incident involving a flight operated by a foreign airline en route from Riyadh to Mumbai.

The aircraft, carrying 192 passengers, made an emergency landing at Muscat International Airport while overflying Oman airspace.

A Riyadh-Mumbai flight of IndiGo was diverted to Muscat following a "security alert" on Wednesday morning and it landed safely, India's largest airline said in a statement.

"Flight 6E 74, operating from Riyadh to Mumbai, was redirected to Muscat due to a security-related alert. The aircraft has been isolated, and all passengers have been safely disembarked," the airline statement said.

The aircraft is currently grounded in Muscat, IndiGo said in a statement.

The flight path (FlightRadar24)

The relevant emergency teams and relevant authorities responded promptly to the incident and took all necessary measures.

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the safety of all passengers and crew on board, reassuring that there was no threat to the aircraft.

CAA appreciated the efforts of the response teams and strategic partners for their professional handling of the situation, ensuring the highest safety and security standards throughout the response process.



