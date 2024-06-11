Muscat: The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) confirmed an increase in fire accidents in industrial facilities in the summer due to high temperatures, reaching 45 fire accidents in 2023 , compared to 41 fire accidents in 2022 .

The Authority explained in its reports that these fires result from various reasons, including failure of some industrial facilities to comply with civil protection requirements, resulting in property damage and human and material losses.

The Authority calls for adherence to the requirements issued by the Authority’s General Administration of Civil Protection to prevent fires in industrial facilities, such as:

1) Regular maintenance of the facility’s alarm and firefighting systems,

2) Following safety procedures during storage,

3) Other aspects that may pose a danger to the facilities, their workers and visitors

4) Preparation of an emergency plan for the facility and train workers on how to implement it

