A gang of people have attempted a robbery in Bollywood fashion. Four men, dressed as tax officials, 'raided' a businessman's house in Mumbai.

The accused arrived at the residence of the businessman dressed in formal clothing, with false identity cards posing as Income Tax officers. The men even produced a fake search warrant, media reports quote police saying.

The men showed their identity cards and search warrant to the businessman's mother as his wife and him were not home.

They then searched the house and retrieved Rs100,000 cash from the locker.

Soon, the businessman's wife returned home. Upon her arrival, her phone was confiscated and she was informed that the search memorandum would be sent to her via email.

Once they had searched the entire house, the men returned the woman's phone and fled from the place.

The businessman was then informed of the raid. However, when he called the Income Tax office and enquired about the same, he was informed that no such raid had been conducted.

He then immediately informed the police. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage from the building, they found the owner of the car the men arrived in.

It was then revealed that the house help, 40-year-old Nita Kamble, was involved in the theft and had informed the gang of the cash. The driver in the family's employ was also a part of the crime.

Police have identified all people involved in the crime and have arrested four of the eight people involved.