The Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA) has set a new strategy to develop the customs system in accordance with the latest international standards, Head of the ECA Shahat Ghaturi revealed in a statement issued on December 6th.

The new strategy adopts artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in analyzing and handling data to help detect risks at each aspect of the import process, Ghaturi said.

This step ensures acceleration of customs release and maintaining the highest possible quality in the Egyptian market, he added.

The authority is keen to expand the new system for managing risks at all customs outlets and applying the best international practices of modern scanning, he noted.

“We are looking forward to achieving customs integration globally to reinforce governance, facilitate the clearance procedures, and combat illegal trade,” Ghaturi remarked.