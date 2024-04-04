Egypt - The Egyptian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, has approved a draft decision outlining the executive regulations for Law No. 187 of 2023. This law aims to simplify the process of reconciling building code violations and legalizing the status of non-compliant structures.

Accordingly, applications submitted under the previous Law No. 17 of 2019 will be automatically transferred to the new reconciliation committees established under Law No. 187 of 2023. No additional fees will be required for these applications, and pricing for reconciliation will follow the rates set by Law No. 17 of 2019, including any discounts.

Moreover, the executive regulations tackle the appeals process. It indicates parties whose applications were rejected under Law No. 17 of 2019 and whose appeal window remains open can submit grievances to the new grievance committees within 30 days of the regulations coming into effect.

It also offers a second chance for rejected applications, stipulating that those whose applications were rejected under Law No. 17 of 2019, with appeals exhausted or upheld, can reapply for reconciliation under the new law. This will require a new examination fee, a “serious reconciliation fee” as determined by the regulations, or the difference between the previously paid fee and the new fee.

The regulations also allow interested parties to request permission to complete the construction of a floor within the same reconciled area and height. This applies to violations involving only columns, walls, or a combination of these elements, which were previously accepted for reconciliation under Law No. 17 of 2019. The structural integrity of the building and its foundations must be able to support the additional construction.

Approval requires submitting documents including:

Applicant’s national ID card copy

Proof of completed reconciliation procedures (Form No. 10)

Architectural and engineering drawings certified by a registered engineer

Engineering report confirming structural capacity

The competent administrative body will review the documents and drawings to ensure compliance with the reconciled area and height. Following approval, a permit to complete construction will be added to the existing reconciliation decision. A certified copy of the amended decision and engineering drawings will be provided to the applicant free of charge within 15 days of request submission.

The draft decision also includes the full text of the 20-article executive regulations for Law No. 187 of 2023. These articles outline the obligations of the General Authority for Urban Planning and the competent administrative bodies regarding the provision of approved urban planning maps and handling reconciliation requests for changes of use in areas lacking detailed plans.

