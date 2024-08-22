Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has directed the Egyptian government to swiftly implement recommendations on pre-trial detention and criminal justice that emerged from the National Dialogue.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Egyptian Presidency highlighted President Al-Sisi’s commitment to responding to the outcomes of the National Dialogue, emphasising its diversity and the expertise of its participants.

“My response to the recommendations of the National Dialogue stems from a genuine desire to implement the provisions of the Egyptian Constitution and the national strategy for human rights,” stated President Al-Sisi.

The recommendations, submitted to the President on Monday, were the result of extensive discussions held during the National Dialogue’s sessions on human rights and public freedoms.

The sessions, which began on July 23, 2024, brought together a diverse group of participants, including political divs, human rights lawyers, public divs, parliamentarians, representatives of political parties, heads of human rights organisations, and representatives from the Presidential Pardon Committee.

The Board of Trustees of the National Dialogue emphasised that pre-trial detention and criminal justice were among the top issues discussed during both its preparatory and public sessions.

“The discussions were serious and open,” the board stated. “All views expressed during the sessions or submitted as proposals to the National Dialogue were incorporated into the recommendations without excluding any opinion or proposal.”

A total of 24 recommendations were submitted, with 20 achieving unanimous agreement. The remaining four recommendations included multiple opinions on their implementation.

President Al-Sisi’s directive comes as part of a broader effort to address human rights concerns in Egypt. Pre-trial detention has long been a point of contention between the government and human rights groups.

The National Dialogue’s recommendations addressed several key topics, including:

Reducing the maximum duration of pre-trial detention, ensuring it remains a precautionary measure essential for investigations, not a form of punishment.

Effectively implementing alternative measures to pre-trial detention.

Providing both material and non-material compensation, including redress for any wrongful pre-trial detention.

Addressing pre-trial detention in cases of multiple crimes occurring concurrently.

The recommendations, which represent the culmination of 12 hours of continuous discussions and 120 speakers from diverse backgrounds, aim to ensure a more just and humane criminal justice system in Egypt.

