RIYADH — An official source at the Public Prosecution stated that an Arab national was sentenced to five years in prison for transporting infiltrators into Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



It was found in the investigations, carried out by the crime prosecution wing of the Public Prosecution, that the Arab resident is involved in the transportation of infiltrators from a neighboring country into the Kingdom.



The accused agreed with a cross-border criminal gang for the transportation of infiltrators from that country and secured their access to their destination in the Kingdom in exchange for a sum of SR15000. The arrested man was referred to the specialized court, which sentenced him to five years in prison.



The Public Prosecution office filed an objection to the ruling, demanding severe punishment for the convict. The Public Prosecution source warned the public against involving in any activities related to human trafficking. “Stringent punitive measures will be taken against those who involve in the transportation of illegal people, as well as giving them shelter or any assistance and service,” the source said.

