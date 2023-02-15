ANKARA - The Turkish central bank said that it will purchase up to 8 billion lira ($159 million) worth of government bonds and sukuk.

It added it plans to purchase some 3 billion lira worth of government bonds and sukuk via the quotation method on Wednesday.

Two bankers said the central bank's move is aimed at balancing government bond sales by pension funds due to regulation changing the allocation of stocks in the government-sponsored part of the funds.

($1 = 18.8477 liras)

