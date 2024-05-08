Abu Dhabi's largest real estate developer Aldar Properties has started selling 10-year green Islamic bonds, or sukuk, according to an arranging bank document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The initial price guidance for the sustainable debt issuance has been set at 140 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document said.

The developer will raise $500 million from sale of U.S. dollar denominated 10-year green unsecured sukuk to be issued under Aldar Investment Properties' $2 billion trust certificates programme, the document added.

Proceeds from the sale of sustainable Islamic debt, which is expected to priced later in the day, will be allocated by AIP to finance, refinance and invest in certain green projects.

The developer has picked HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators, while ADCB, ADIB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, FAB, Mashreq and Morgan Stanley are working on the deal as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document said.

Aldar is 25%-owned by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and 26%-owned by International Holding Company, which is part of a business empire overseen by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser and brother to the president.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees, Editing by Louise Heavens)