Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center announced the closure of October 2022 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The total amount of all bids received SAR 3,127 billion (Three billion and one hundred twenty seven million), and the total amount allocated was set at SAR 700,000,000 (Seven hundred million Saudi Riyals).



The Sukuk issuance was divided into three tranches as follows: The first tranche has a size of SAR 300 million (Three hundred million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2029, the second tranche has a size of SAR 300 million (Three hundred million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2032, and the third tranche has a size of SAR 100 million (One hundred million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2037.