Dubai – Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance Company (Aman) incurred accumulated losses valued at AED 143.21 million at the end of the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

The registered accumulated losses account for 63.44% of the company’s paid-up capital, according to a bourse filing.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Aman turned profitable at AED 1.10 million, against net losses attributable to the shareholders valued at AED 10.16 million in 2022.

Earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations stood at AED 0.005 last year, versus a loss per share of 0.045 in the January-December 2022 period.

In Q3-23, the DFM-listed company also shifted to net profits worth AED 10.70 million, compared to net losses of AED 6.30 million in Q3-22.

