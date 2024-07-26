Riyadh – The board of directors of Arabian International Healthcare Holding Company (Tibbiyah) has accepted the resignation of Alaa Ahmed Abdul Majeed Ameen from his position as CEO for personal reasons.

The resignation was approved on 24 July 2024 and will take effect on 31 August, according to a bourse filing.

Tibbiyah’s board approved appointing Yasir Amin Mohammad Khattab as CEO of the company effective 1 September.

Yasir has over 32 years of healthcare experience across various medical sectors. Before joining Tibbiyah, he was the CEO of Tamer Healthcare.

He also worked for more than 16 years in sales, marketing, and business development with Boston Scientific, Schering Plough – MSD, Sandoz - Novartis, and GSK.

Yasir holds a Bachelor's in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Tanta, Egypt.

In June 2024, International Medical Supplies Company (Premma Health), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tibbiyah signed a SAR 23.80 million contract award.

