RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s stock market continued its upward momentum at the start of trading on Sunday, with the Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) climbing to the 11,500-point mark, supported by a global market recovery.



The benchmark index rose 3% during the first 30 minutes of the session, buoyed by signs of a rebound in international markets.



The rally helped the index reclaim a key technical level previously lost due to the fallout from the global tariff crisis.



Shares of Saudi Aramco provided a major lift to the market after hitting lows earlier in the week.



The stock attracted opportunistic inflows, thanks to its improved valuation and attractive dividend yield. Aramco rose 2.8% during early trade.



The banking and industrial sectors also played a pivotal role in boosting the index. Al Rajhi Bank surged 3.4%, while SABIC gained 2.7%. ACWA Power added further support with a 1% rise.

