The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) declined by 0.62% on Thursday, ending the session at 12,026.21 points.

The trading value reached SAR 6.35 billion through the exchange of 277.96 million shares.

Electrical Industries was the most active stock in terms of trading volume with 33.85 million shares, while Saudi Aramco dominated the market in terms of turnover with SAR 623.68 million.

Retal Urban Development Company led the risers with 7.10%, while Miahona headed the decliners with 9.60%.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) closed the session higher by 0.31% at 26,420.01 points.

Armah Sports topped the gainers with 9.77%, while Arabian International Healthcare Holding led the fallers with 4.53%.

