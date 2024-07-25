Al Qemam for Computer Systems Company has signed a SAR 9.44 million agreement with Asir Region Municipality to provide electronic archiving services for paper documents in the Asir Region Municipality.

The agreement was awarded on 7 March 2024 and signed on 23 July, according to a bourse filing.

The contract has a duration of three years.

The company expects the agreement to lead to an increase in revenues starting from the second half (H2) of 2024.

In April 2024, Al Qemam inked a SAR 7.33 million agreement with Afaq Saher Contracting Est for information technology services to implement information technology systems.

