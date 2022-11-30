UAE – UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), a sharia-compliant alternative investment company, is launching a $100 million debt fund called GDF-I, according to a press release.

GDF-I aims to support high-growth enterprises in resilient sectors, including consumer, healthcare, education, logistics, and technology in the GCC. The fund will also back the growing Indian companies that seek to expand across the Gulf region and globally.

Mohammed Al Hassan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GII, said: “This presents a new opportunity for our investors to diversify in different high-growth asset classes with attractive returns.”

Pankaj Gupta, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GII, stated: “One of our principles is to provide diverse opportunities and GDF-I truly reflects that as it provides income and growth to our investors by supporting high growth companies reaching the next stage.”

In 2021, the total value of venture capital (VC) funding activity amounted to $2.60 billion in the GCC region, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading other countries due to key reforms and growth opportunities for local and international businesses.

