Riyadh - Alkhabeer Capital has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.12 per unit, equivalent to 1.25% of the unit’s initial price, to the unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT Fund for the January-March 2022 period.

The total value of the dividends stands at SAR 17.62 million for 141 million units eligible for distribution, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Moreover, the fund manager pointed out that the distribution date will be within 30 days from the entitlement date on 24 May this year.

It is worth noting that the unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT received a cash dividend of SAR 0.12 per unit for the April-June period in 2021.

