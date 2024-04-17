Jeddah: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) celebrated today at its headquarters in Jeddah the completion of the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project (MDHP) in Pakistan, marking one of the bank's achievements and projects in the country.



This project reflects the commitment of the IsDB Group to its member countries and embodies the group's vision for a greener future.



The IsDB indicated that the MDHP provides clean energy generation, producing an estimated 2,862 gigawatts of renewable energy annually, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The project also supports agricultural development over 6,773 hectares, enhancing food security and livelihoods for farmers.

Moreover, it enhances flood management capabilities, bolstering community protection and infrastructure against seasonal floods.



This project not only supplies homes and farms with energy but also nurtures hopes for a sustainable and prosperous future.