Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) will set up an entity focused on asset management as part of its ambitions to expand its asset management business.

In a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the bank said that asset management is an important focus area and is not a new product offering for its clients, but it will grow and reinforce its in-house capabilities as well as external support.

“As part of our ambitions to expand our asset management business, we are planning on setting up an entity focused on asset management products,” the statement said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

