ABU DHABI: A summit was held in Abu Dhabi today that brought together His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The four leaders discussed the prospects of further consolidating cooperation and coordination over issues of common concern in addition to the latest regional and international developments and the common challenges facing the Arab region.

During their summit, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, they reviewed the terrorist attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil sites and facilities in the UAE and the Houthi launch of two ballistic missiles towards the UAE. They stressed that the continuation of the terrorist militias' attacks poses a serious threat to regional and international security and stability and violate all international laws and norms.

They called on the international community to take a unified and firm position towards these militias and other terrorist forces along with their supporters.

King of Bahrain and Egyptian President affirmed their countries' solidarity with the UAE and their support for all the steps the Emirates is taking to ensure the preservation of its security and territorial integrity.

The summit underlined the importance of continuing coordination and consultations on various issues of common concern, and affirmed the need to ensure a common approach towards these issues.

