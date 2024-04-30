Egypt is targeting boosting its industrial investments by around 10% to at least $3.6 billion in 2024, compared to $3.3 billion in 2023, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) Yahia Al-Watheq Bellah told Asharq Business.

The new investments will cover the sectors of pharmaceuticals, industrial agriculture, petrochemicals, food and beverage industries, and building materials, Al-Watheq Bellah noted.

He pointed out that the commercial representative offices lured around $3.3 billion in industrial investments last year, adding that $1.3 billion worth of projects were implemented.

