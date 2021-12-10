Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday said that the Kingdom and Bahrain have worked hard to complete the objectives of the AlUla agreement, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal said that the two kingdoms signed four agreements during Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman’s official visit to Manama, which comes a week ahead of the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh next week.

The AlUla declaration was issued following the previous GCC summit in the historic Saudi city of AlUla in January, and marked a new era in Gulf relations.

Speaking during a press conference with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Prince Faisal said that the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council approved 65 initiatives during its meeting.

He praised the depth of relations, cohesion, coordination and unity between the two kingdoms and said the talks between the crown prince and King Hamad “reflected a determination to strengthen these bonds and enhance the level of coordination in all fields, especially in the economic, development, investment, and political domains.”

Al-Zayani said the talks between the two leaders affirmed that the Bahraini-Saudi relations truly set a model of distinguished ties that are based on strong foundations of brotherhood, interdependence, cooperation, understanding, and joint coordination on all issues.

He also said that King Hamad was proud of the honorable historic stances that Saudi Arabia always takes toward Bahrain and its people, and its continuous support at various levels.

Al-Zayani added that the Bahraini monarch also commended the Kingdom’s efforts and good endeavors to develop the process of joint Gulf action, and praised Prince Mohammad for the development and progress in Saudi Arabia.

He said that they are looking forward to the 42nd Gulf summit on Dec. 14, under the chairmanship of King Salman, and for its fruitful outcomes, to strengthen Gulf solidarity and achieve more cooperation and integration.