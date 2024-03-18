JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has directed the disbursement of over SR3 billion in Ramadan assistance for social security beneficiaries.



This financial aid includes SR1,000 for family heads and SR500 for each dependent.



Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmad Al-Rajhi conveyed his deep gratitude and appreciation for King Salman's generous act, aimed at supporting social security beneficiaries and addressing their needs during the holy month of Ramadan.



He also prayed for Allah Almighty's blessings for King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, for their continued support and care for the citizens.



The funds are expected to be directly deposited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts shortly.

