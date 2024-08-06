KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has implemented a new policy banning residents and expatriates holding residency permits under Article 18 from entering into companies or institutions as partners or managing partners, or from being registered in the commercial register unless they qualify under Article 19.

Informed sources disclosed to Al-Rai that this suspension affects the establishment, renewal, and amendment of existing entities across all companies and institutions on a temporary basis. Additionally, any current licenses involving partners or managers who do not fall under Article 19 will be suspended.

This move is seen as a significant regulatory measure to ensure compliance and proper management within commercial entities. The Ministry has not yet provided a timeline for how long these restrictions will remain in place.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

