KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait is intensifying efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing by enhancing its legislative framework, announced Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam on Monday.

The minister spoke in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance following the publication of Decree Law No. (76) of 2025 in the official gazette, Kuwait Today. This decree introduces important amendments to Law No. (106) of 2013, reflecting Kuwait’s integrated government efforts to strengthen measures against financial crimes.

During the Cabinet meeting on June 17, the draft of the amended decree law was approved, underlining Kuwait’s commitment to raising the effectiveness of the national response to money laundering and terrorism financing. The amendments align with the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and relevant international standards.

The new decree law includes two significant amendments:

Article One replaces Article (25) of Law No. (106) of 2013, empowering the Council of Ministers, upon the recommendation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, to issue necessary decisions to implement United Nations Security Council resolutions related to terrorism, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. These decisions will take effect immediately upon issuance, consistent with Security Council Resolution No. 1373 of 2001. The executive regulations will define the rules for publishing these decisions, appealing them, authorizing the release of frozen funds for essential living expenses, and managing such assets.n

Article Two adds a new Article (33 bis) to Law No. (106) of 2013, stating that any violation of decisions issued under Article (25) will result in fines ranging from 10,000 to 500,000 Kuwaiti dinars per violation. This penalty complements any additional sanctions imposed by regulatory authorities on financial institutions or designated non-financial businesses.n

The Ministry emphasized that these amendments support the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing by broadening its powers to apply targeted financial sanctions in compliance with FATF standards. This includes the mandatory freezing of assets belonging to individuals and entities listed locally as terrorists, effective immediately upon decision issuance.

Furthermore, the amendments enable the Committee to impose fines on violators and require publishing the national list of designated terrorists on the Committee’s official website, enhancing transparency and meeting international obligations.

Minister Al-Fassam concluded that the updated legislative measures reaffirm Kuwait’s strong commitment to fighting financial crimes, safeguarding national security and stability, and fulfilling its global responsibilities.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

