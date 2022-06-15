PHOTO
© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Muscat: An Air Transport Agreement has been signed between the Sultanate of Oman and Indonesia to increase the air traffic between the two countries.
Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement: "The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Indonesia signed the Air Transport Agreement, which aims to regulate the operational and technical aspects to increase the air traffic between the airports of the two countries."
By: Times News Service