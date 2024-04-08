Qatar's Hamad International Airport has welcomed the launch of daily flights from Indonesian capital Jakarta to Doha by the country's flag-carrier Garuda Indonesia, further enhancing the connectivity between Southeast Asia and the Middle East region.

Starting from this week, Garuda will operate daily flights from Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (CGK) to Hamad International Airport on a 393-seater Boeing B777-300 aircraft.

This strategic partnership with Garuda Indonesia complements the Qatar airport’s existing extensive network in Southeast Asia through its national carrier Qatar Airways, which operates three daily flights to Jakarta, three daily flights to Bali, and three weekly flights to Medan.

The operation also reflects the significant increase in flight frequency between Qatar and Indonesia, it stated.

Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President of Finance & Procurement at Hamad International Airport, said: "The collaboration with Garuda Indonesia marks a pivotal moment in our strategic expansion into Southeast Asia. Welcoming Garuda to Doha not only strengthens our position as a global aviation hub but also deepens ties with the Southeast Asian travel industry."

"This partnership highlights the airport’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial alliances that drive economic growth, enhance connectivity, and position it as the preferred gateway between Southeast Asia and the Middle East," stated Suri.

Irfan Setiaputra, President & CEO of Garuda Indonesia, said: "We are very pleased to be able to add Doha to our extensive global network. There are strong business, tourism, and cultural ties between Indonesia and Qatar."

"We believe this new service will further boost those activities between the two countries while offering easier access for travellers from Qatar to Indonesia, which is now one of the fastest-growing economic centres in the world. This new route marks a significant milestone for Garuda Indonesia as the national flag carrier of Indonesia, providing our passengers departing from Jakarta as the main hub of Indonesia with a convenient gateway to the largest city and financial hub in the Gulf area," stated Setiaputra.

"This direct flight between Jakarta and Doha is also expected to attract Qatar tourists to explore other leading tourist destinations from Jakarta as the main gate to Indonesia’s exotic destinations," he added.

Garuda Indonesia joins Malaysia Airlines and Philippine Airlines as the third airline from Southeast Asia to operate at Hamad International Airport, expanding connectivity between the region and Qatar.

