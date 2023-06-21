The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Egypt has established a humanitarian corridor between Aswan in Upper Egypt and Wadi Halfa in Sudan to tackle the urgent needs of those affected by the ongoing conflict, according to a statement by the WFP on June 19th.

On June 16th, 50 metric tons of essential food aid were sent across the border from Egypt to Sudan.

Thousands of people who have become extremely vulnerable as a result of the fighting will benefit from the support by having their pain reduced.

WFP is in charge of setting up the humanitarian corridor along with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For the WFP, UN agencies, development organizations, and humanitarian partners, the corridor serves as a route.

"While WFP continues to provide support to those arriving in Egypt through food and cash assistance, we are also committed to assisting people inside Sudan. This humanitarian corridor is the result of the great partnerships that the Egyptian Government has with development partners. We are now able to take our aid where it is most needed," WFP Representative and Country Director in Egypt Praveen Agrawal said.

In cooperation with the Egyptian government and the Egyptian Red Crescent, the WFP has so far sent approximately 80 metric tons of fortified emergency food assistance, including improved nutritious ready-to-eat items, to the Egyptian borders.

