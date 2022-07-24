CAIRO - The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Marathon signed an agreement with Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports, under which the marathon's 7th edition will be held on 23rd December, 2022, in Alexandria, Egypt, with the proceeds to go to Ahl Masr Hospital.

Taking place in the presence of Ahmed Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Member of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Marathon, and several officials from both sides, the signing ceremony was saw the virtual attendance of Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Dr. Sonia Abdel Wahab, Director of the Central Department of Sports Development at the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The marathon's organising committee set the start and finish lines of this edition's races at Alexandria Stadium, with the event expected to feature 30,000 runners.

During a press conference, Dr. Sobhy expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its long-standing cooperation with Egypt, which is supported by the leaderships of both countries, and for holding the marathon in Egypt.

He explained that the Zayed Charity Marathon is a major sporting event that showcases the importance of charity work and community participation, adding that Egypt's hosting of the event is a testament to the deep-rooted relations that the two countries share.

For his part, Al Kaabi reviewed the technical details related to the marathon, noting that the value of prizes will total EGP 3 million.