H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, underscored the significance of commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Day, emphasising that it epitomises the nation's steadfast dedication to fostering a culture of altruism, compassion, and support for others, in alignment with the enduring legacy established by the founding leader.

"This day serves as a reminder of our unwavering commitment to upholding Sheikh Zayed's noble legacy and advancing the initiatives he initiated," Sheikh Khaled said. "On this occasion, let us enact positive change, no matter how modest, in the lives of others. Let us be catalysts for positive change and advocates for humanity."

Reflecting on Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership, Sheikh Khaled emphasised his unparalleled foresight, resolute determination, and profound dedication to the welfare of others.

"Let us reflect on the remarkable achievements of our country in the field of humanitarian work and renew our determination to follow the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed, to be a source of inspiration and hope for those in need, and to extend a helping hand to them with all the strength and compassion we possess," he concluded.