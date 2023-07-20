The Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects in Cairo has contributed to granting boats to fishermen in southern Egypt, in an initiative aimed at aiding families to largely earn bread from fishing.

Total number of the boats, donated by the Kuwaiti Al-Najat Charity, given to the fishermen, has so far reached 48 at a cost of USD 60,000.

Sabah Al-Failakawi, director of human resources at Al-Najat Charity, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the project, called in Arabic "qawareb al-rizq" (the boats of livelihood) came in line with continous and fruitful cooperation between Al-Najat society and other Kuwaiti charities.

The hujmanitarian project primarily aims at securing steady income for families that largely depend on fishing for sustenance.

Meanwhile, chairperson of "sunaa al-khair" (good doers) foundation, Mustafa Zamzam, lauded the cooperation between the foundation and Al-Najat Charity.

"Qawareb al-rizq" project is quite useful for inhabitants of the villages in Aswan -- majority of whom earn their bread from fishing.

A fisherman, Taj Adnan, who received one of the granted boats expressed gratitude for the good gesture and thanked Kuwait for helping him in his efforts to put food on the table for his fmaily. He said that the boat is equipped with a motor and modern fishing tools, expected to enable him catch much larger amounts of fish that he used to.

His peer, Abelfadhel Taha, was jubilant that he had finally succeeded in replacing his ramshakled boat with a new and well-equipped one.

He expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti office and Al-Najat society for executing this vital project to help fishermen struggling to make a living in the south.

