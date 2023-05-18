Tunisia - A three-year bilateral cultural agreement (2023-2026) was signed Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs between Tunisia and India.

This agreement concerns the strengthening of bilateral partnership in various sectors, such as music, dance, performing arts, cinema, heritage and creative industries.

Minister of Cultural Affairs, Hayet Guetat Guermazi, and the Under Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs abroad, Ausaf Saeed, signed this three-year executive programme.

It was agreed, in particular, to strengthen relations of cooperation and film exchange.

The Minister stressed that this new agreement is a continuation of the bilateral agreement signed on June 24, 1996, in New Delhi.

She mentioned the importance of the new programme which should strengthen the age-old ties between the two countries, recalling the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tunisia and India which date back to 1958.

The representative of the Indian government said that this new cultural partnership agreement with Tunisia should cover various aspects of the cultural and artistic sector.

Ausaf Saeed, expressed his admiration for Tunisia especially as it is his first visit to the country.

The Indian party will work to attract film professionals to shoot in Tunisia, the diplomat said.

