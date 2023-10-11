Ways to scale up cultural cooperation was discussed Tuesday as Minister of Cultural Affairs Hayet Ketat Guermazi met with Finland's Ambassador to Tunisia Teemu Sepponen.

The Finnish diplomat said his country intends to organise a plastic arts exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in the City of Culture on the theme: " the History of Finland-Maghreb Relations."

Hayet Guettat Guermazi said it is highly important to organise cultural days in the two countries so as to provide a framework of exchange and meeting.