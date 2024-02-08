Tunisia - Minister of Religious Affairs Brahim Chaïbi, Wednesday, said that "the pilgrimage fees for 2024 have not been set yet, " adding that "authorities are working to drop them."

The pilgrimage fees often includes the flight ticket and services provided by the Company of National Services and Residences "Montazah Gammarth", namely food, accommodation and transportation to the holy sites, he recalled.

In 2023, the cost of the pilgrimage has been set at 19,400 dinars.

This year 211,000 candidates registered for the pilgrimage, while the quota allocated to Tunisian pilgrims by Saudi Arabia is 10,982, the minister pointed out.

