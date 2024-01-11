Tunisia - A cooperation agreement was recently signed between the Ennejma Ezzahra Centre of Arab and Mediterranean Music (CMAM) and the Tunis International Centre for Digital Cultural Economy (TICDCE), aimed at developing an immersive experience inside the palace using virtual reality and augmented reality.

The initiative seeks to connect young Tunisians with their musical cultural heritage. Through the development of digital content, this project consists of retracing part of the history of Tunisian music through, among other things, the instruments that have enriched the collections and annals of the Ennejma Ezzahra Palace.

This initiative, the CMAM points out, is part of the project to preserve the musical instruments at the Ennejma Ezzahra Palace, a three-year project (2022-2025) funded by CMAM, the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) and the US Embassy in Tunis.

